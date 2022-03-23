Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

FBI not releasing 3 months of crime data, cites lack of law enforcement report sharing

The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of...
The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of agencies' reporting.(Cliff Owen/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI says it will not release crime numbers from the last quarter of 2021 because of a lack of reporting from U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The agency said it received data from less than 10,000 of the nation’s nearly 19,000 law enforcement agencies, a number that falls under the 60% threshold the agency says it needs to release data trends by region and aggregate population groups.

Law enforcement agencies are not required to submit data to the FBI.

However, the agency said it would still post quarterly data from individual cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
Home of Lawerence Whittle. Winneshiek County crime scene in father/son murder
Winneshiek County man held on $1 million cash bond for father’s murder
Hunter Keasey
Dallas County man shot multiple times by homeowner after several burglary attempts
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County

Latest News

The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms tear into Deep South
People who participate in the class will get to paint sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower.
Dubuque artists to organize fundraiser for children affected by war in Ukraine
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque will be accepting responses to the survey until...
Dubuque County residents encouraged to fill out survey to help assess brain health needs
About 60% of taxpayer-funded coupons go unused; some go to the wrong people
About 60% of taxpayer-funded coupons go unused; some go to the wrong people