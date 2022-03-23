Show You Care
Eastern Iowa Airport to host LGBTQA+ event ‘Wings over Iowa’

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids and the Eastern Iowa Airport will host the Worldwide LGBTQA+ Aviation Community’s “Wings over Iowa” fly-in event from June 3rd through June 5th.

NGPA’s mission is to build, support, and unite the LGBTQA+ aviation community around the world and to provide educational opportunities, social events, and outreach.

“We are encouraging people to fly their personal aircraft to the event to give local youth and community members a view into the world of aviation,” said Brian Gambino, (National Gay Pilots Association) NGPA president. “When we toured the city and the airport, we saw firsthand how open and accepting the city is and we knew it would be a great place to expand our networking education events.

Organizers say the event will have a static aircraft display, food vendors, and vendors to teach about aviation. Gambino also say the event will have a “block party feel.”

