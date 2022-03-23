Dubuque County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing college student

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque County man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a University of Northern Iowa college student.

23-year-old Zachary J. Lindauer was sentenced after being found guilty of third-degree sexual abuse by a jury back in January.

Court documents state that Lindauer met a woman at Sharkey’s bar in Cedar Falls and offered to walk her back to her dorm room. Surveillance video and documents show the two leaving the bar and entering the dorm, with Lindauer supporting the woman so she wouldn’t fall.

The victim reported that Lindauer sexually assaulted her around midnight.

Lindauer was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

