Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing college student

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque County man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a University of Northern Iowa college student.

23-year-old Zachary J. Lindauer was sentenced after being found guilty of third-degree sexual abuse by a jury back in January.

Court documents state that Lindauer met a woman at Sharkey’s bar in Cedar Falls and offered to walk her back to her dorm room. Surveillance video and documents show the two leaving the bar and entering the dorm, with Lindauer supporting the woman so she wouldn’t fall.

The victim reported that Lindauer sexually assaulted her around midnight.

Lindauer was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Marion crash
Two injured in Marion crash
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Students, family and friends are remembering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead...
Police: Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher
The Decorah Sales Commission remembered Lawrence "Larry" Whittle on Monday, March 21, 2022...
People who knew murder victim from Decorah remember him

Latest News

Union: Davenport defense supplier worker strike ends
Willard Miller
Hearing for Fairfield teen delayed in teacher death case
She was initially arrested in mid-February but had a Failure to Appear Warrant issued against...
Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing more than $11,000 from her mom
Lawmakers delivered $5 million to pay off debts of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, in Boston,...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes