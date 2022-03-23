Cedar Rapids woman accused of stealing more than $11,000 from her mom

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation into fraudulent activity led Cedar Rapids Police to find that a woman has wrote fraudulent checks off of her mother’s account.

Police say that 47-year-old Cynthia James wrote fraudulent checks totaling $2,085 dollars from her mother’s account from October 30th, 2021 to December 24th, 2021. They also say that she made fraudulent withdrawals and purchases on her account from May 21st, 2021 to January 8th, 2022 totaling an approximate $11,122.51 in funds stolen in that time period.

She was initially arrested in mid-February but had a Failure to Appear Warrant issued against her on March 18. She was arrested on Tuesday.

Police have charged her with Money Laundering and Theft in the First Degree.

