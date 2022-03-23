Cedar Rapids man arrested on multiple charges after firing projectile at officers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a man on multiple charges Wednesday after the man fired projectiles from a pellet or BB-gun at officers.

Cedar Rapids Police were reportedly following up on a previous call in the 1500 block of Second Avenue SE when 36-year-old Leo W. Bushnell fired a projectile at officers. Officers traced the source of the shot to Bushnell who refused officers’ requests to answer the door.

After repeated attempts to convince Bushnell to surrender, Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Special Response Team was called to the site.

A search warrant was executed and forced entry was made into the home. Mr. Bushnell fired another shot from a BB or pellet gun and struck an officer in the hand. The Special Response Team deployed “less-than-lethal munitions to subdue Mr. Bushnell.”

Police seized several BB guns and pellet guns at the scene. One of the guns was reportedly capable of firing .22 caliber projectiles.

Bushnell was charged with two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer, Criminal Mischief in the second degree, and Possession of an Incendiary Device.

More charges are expected to be filed. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.