Burlington woman charged with setting fire at post office

Police Lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington woman was arrested after police say she set fire to a garbage can in a post office Tuesday.

Traci Lynn Wilcox Andrews, 46, is charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony and reckless use of fire.

The Burlington Police and Fire Departments responded to the Post Office at 300 North Main Street for a reported fire at about 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the department said in a media release.

Officers first on the scene said a garbage can in the 24-hour lobby portion of the building was on fire, police said.

Police and a post office employee working in the building at the time used fire extinguishers on the fire, police said. When the fire department arrived they fully put out the fire.

According to police Andrews was located in the area of the post office and police named her a person of interest. She was transported to the police department.

According to police, Andrews was arrested by Burlington police after questioning.

Andrews is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Facility on bond pending an initial court appearance, police said.

Police ask anyone with additional information regarding this investigation to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

