Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Areas of light rain and drizzle continue today

Plan on another wet day with occasional light rain and drizzle likely.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for areas of showers and drizzle to continue through the day with highs only in the 40s. The north wind will slowly increase through the day, dropping temperatures to the 30s by early evening. Tonight into tomorrow morning, there may be enough cold air around for a few snow showers or flurries. No accumulation is expected at this time. Plan on more chilly and windy weather as a cold front moves through on Friday. This will keep weekend highs generally into the 40s. Next week continues to look chilly along with numerous chances of rainfall.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Two injured in Marion crash
Two injured in Marion crash
The Decorah Sales Commission remembered Lawrence "Larry" Whittle on Monday, March 21, 2022...
People who knew murder victim from Decorah remember him
Hunter Keasey
Dallas County man shot multiple times by homeowner after several burglary attempts

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening, March 22
First Alert Forecast
Rainfall Continues
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast