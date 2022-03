WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a report of a shooting Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to 627 West 2nd Street after getting a call at 4:09 a.m.

Police can’t release a lot of details at this time, but say there is at least one injury involved.

TV9 has a crew heading to the scene, and we’ll bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.