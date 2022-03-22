Show You Care
Visitation and funeral information set for Fairbank Police Chief who passed away from cancer

Fairbank Police Chief Mike Everding
Fairbank Police Chief Mike Everding(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a years-long battle with cancer, Fairbank Police Chief Mike Everding has passed away.

Chief Everding started his law enforcement career as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in 2004. By 2005, Everding was a fulltime Deputy Sheriff with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. He was hired by the Fairbank Police Department in June 2020 and just a month later he assumed the responsibilities of Chief of Police.

His visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 23, at Woods Funeral Home located at 400 Lakeside Drive in Fairbank. 

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 24, at Zion Lutheran Church located at 402 East Charles Street in Oelwein.  A funeral procession will follow to the site of internment located at St. Matthew’s Cemetery located north of Readlyn.

