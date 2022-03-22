Visitation and funeral information set for Fairbank Police Chief who passed away from cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a years-long battle with cancer, Fairbank Police Chief Mike Everding has passed away.

Chief Everding started his law enforcement career as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office in 2004. By 2005, Everding was a fulltime Deputy Sheriff with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. He was hired by the Fairbank Police Department in June 2020 and just a month later he assumed the responsibilities of Chief of Police.

His visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 23, at Woods Funeral Home located at 400 Lakeside Drive in Fairbank.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 24, at Zion Lutheran Church located at 402 East Charles Street in Oelwein. A funeral procession will follow to the site of internment located at St. Matthew’s Cemetery located north of Readlyn.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.