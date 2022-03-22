Two injured in Marion crash

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash in Marion Monday night.

Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of 10th Street.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were occupied only by the drivers, both of whom were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they closed a two-block section of 10th Street for several hours to collect evidence.

Police said their investigation remains ongoing. No additional details have been released.

