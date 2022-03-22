Show You Care
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A standoff in the northwest part of Cedar Rapids on Monday is now over.

Police tell TV-9 that a family member of a man with multiple warrants was at another family member’s home in the 600 block of I Avenue near Time Check park. Around 4:00 pm officers attempted to convince the man to talk with them, but instead, he refused and barricaded himself.

Cedar Rapids Police issued a new warrant for the man and called a Special Response Team consisting of members of the police department that have received special training in firearm and defensive tactics to the scene.

They say that the man was taken into custody and no one was hurt.

The man was charged with multiple offenses, none of which have been made public at this time.

We will provide more details when they come our way.

