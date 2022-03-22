Rainfall Continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain continues tonight and Wednesday as the area of low pressure slowly moves east. As a result, our temperatures will continue to cool. Highs fall into the 40s through Friday. As the system pulls in the colder air there is a chance for some snow showers Wednesday and Thursday. Minor accumulation if any at all is possible. Look for windy and dry weather to end the week. Have a good night!

