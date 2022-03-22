Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you're exposed to too much for too long.(Source: Pfizer/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is voluntarily recalling its blood pressure drug Accuretic because there’s too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines.

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you’re exposed to too much for too long.

Though there haven’t been reports of anything happening to people who’ve taken this medication, Pfizer is recalling it just in case.

The recall includes the brand name and two generics. More details are available on Pfizer’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
Home of Lawerence Whittle. Winneshiek County crime scene in father/son murder
Winneshiek County man held on $1 million cash bond for father’s murder
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County
Theresa Kirkman(left) will be the new principal at Westfield Elementary. Sara Hovden(right)...
Linn-Mar Schools name new elementary principals
Hunter Keasey
Dallas County man shot multiple times by homeowner after several burglary attempts

Latest News

Two injured in Marion crash
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District...
Iowa City school district to approve resolution opposing Iowa’s transgender sports law