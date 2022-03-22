People who knew murder victim from Decorah remember him

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - People close to both the victim and suspect in a Decorah murder investigation say they are in shock over what happened. Now they’re remembering Larry Whittle.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office started to look for 74-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Whittle after he went missing on Friday morning.

A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittle, his son, admitted to authorities he shot him on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office announced its arrest of Aaron Whittle early Monday morning. He made his initial appearance at the Winneshiek County Courthouse on Monday on a charge of first-degree murder later in the day.

Sheriff Dan Marx says their investigation continues.

“Our sole goal remains to find truth and justice for all,” said Sheriff Marx. “That includes truth and justice for the community, as well as truth and justice for the Whittle family.”

Larry Whittle was a lifelong cattle farmer, and often spent time at the Decorah Sales Commission. They called Larry Whittle a well respected cattle farmer in the community. He often spent time there, and the commission honored him by saving his favorite seat at auction with a vest and hat.

Leroy McClintock has known Larry Whittle since the 70′s. He called the news of his friend’s death a shock.

“A tragedy to the community. Going to be a great loss,” said McClintock. “I can’t comprehend, I’ve called on his farm for years. I’ve been a DHA milk tester for 30 years, test milk for them for many, many years.”

McClintock says he knew Aaron Whittle as well.

“I can’t believe what brought him to this stage for this tragedy to happen,” said McClintock.

Neighbors say they saw Aaron Saturday, and aside from greeting them outside rather than welcoming them into the home, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.