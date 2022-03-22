Show You Care
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered "a great loss" involving students from the district's high school.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma.

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Stewart said she did not have details of the collision or the exact ages of the students, but that all six victims were female.

The condition of the semi driver was not immediately known.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

