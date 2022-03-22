NAACP Cedar Rapids branch reacts to second day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dedric L. Doolin who is the NAACP Cedar Rapids Branch President. says he isn’t surprised with the questions being asked at the hearings so far. When talking about today specifically, Doolin says it sounded like questions from some Republican lawmakers sounded more like accusations than inquiries.

He says happy with the way Jackson has been responding.

One stand-out to him today was the conversation she had with Senator Ted Cruz. Doolin noted her response to Senator Cruz’s questions regarding critical race theory being taught in schools.

Doolin says he saw that as an attempt to break Jackson down and find a weakness that doesn’t exist.

His hope for the continuation of these hearings is that it focuses more on Jackson’s qualifications for this position on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We really should be looking at does the person meet the qualifications, that’s the first point, does the person meet the qualifications. It doesn’t matter if they are male, female, black, white, pinstripe, or purple. Do they meet the requirements for the position. And that’s not the way the process is going in my opinion,” said Doolin.

If she is confirmed, Doolin said he believes it will give people, especially women of color, hope that more opportunities to be considered for positions of authority will be presented to them.

