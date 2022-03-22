Show You Care
Man charged with murder in Davenport shooting

Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.
Vanderpool has been charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a man.(KWQC/ Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is charged with murder after police say he stabbed and shot a teen.

Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony, and felon in possession of a firearm a Class D felony, according to Scott County court records. Punishable by life in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Police responded to the 900 block of Iroquois Drive for a report of shots fired at about 6:19 a.m. Friday where officers found Tylan Sanders, 16, of Davenport.

Police said Vanderpool drove to the area to find Sanders. According to court documents, Vanderpool then stabbed and shot the teen.

Sanders died from his injuries.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, according to the affidavit. Shell casings were found on the scene.

Vanderpool has previously been charged with criminal gang participation in 2017 and control of a firearm by a felon in 2020, according to the affidavit.

