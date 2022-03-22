Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Weather Radio Programming

Join the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team and Midland to help stay safe this severe weather season!
By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Join the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team and Midland to stay safe this severe weather season!
Join the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team and Midland to stay safe this severe weather season!(KCRG)

Having multiple ways to get severe weather information is important. It could mean the difference between being caught by surprise or giving you time to get to your safe place. This is especially critical at night as a weather alert radio will sound the alarm to wake you up. Weather Alert Radios also have a battery backup, should your power go off the radio will still come on.

Back again for 2022, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios! Stay tuned for dates and locations to be announced later this spring. As a reminder, NO weather radios will be sold at these events. You will need to bring one with you.

Thanks to a partnership with Midland, TV9 viewers have the chance to order a weather radio at a $10 discount, along with free shipping and handling directly to your home. Order the WR120 or ER210 NOAA Weather Alert Radio from this website and then just enter the promo code KCRG at checkout!

Enter the coupon code KCRG into the box in your cart on the Midland website to save 25%.
Enter the coupon code KCRG into the box in your cart on the Midland website to save 25%.(KCRG/Midland)

Have a weather radio question?

Can’t make it to our programming events? That’s okay! KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara has you covered with a step-by-step video guide to programming the Midland WR-120:

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kaj O'mara guides you through how to program your Midland weather radio at home.
A diagram showing the functions of the buttons and display of the Midland WR-120 weather radio.
A diagram showing the functions of the buttons and display of the Midland WR-120 weather radio.(KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
This is a photo is an example of a skid steer loader
Clayton County man arrested after assaulting wife and flipping son’s car over with a skid loader
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away
Iowa man encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer with...
Iowa man with no symptoms encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Latest News

kcrg wx
Flurries possible today as the April chill continues
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, April 7
First Alert Forecast
Still Cold and Windy
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, April 7
kcrg wx
Windy and chilly again today, scattered rain/snow possible