KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Weather Radio Programming

Having multiple ways to get severe weather information is important. It could mean the difference between being caught by surprise or giving you time to get to your safe place. This is especially critical at night as a weather alert radio will sound the alarm to wake you up. Weather Alert Radios also have a battery backup, should your power go off the radio will still come on.

Back again for 2022, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios! Stay tuned for dates and locations to be announced later this spring. As a reminder, NO weather radios will be sold at these events. You will need to bring one with you.

Thanks to a partnership with Midland, TV9 viewers have the chance to order a weather radio at a $10 discount, along with free shipping and handling directly to your home. Order the WR120 or ER210 NOAA Weather Alert Radio from this website and then just enter the promo code KCRG at checkout!

Have a weather radio question?

Email the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team with local questions.

Call Midland Customer Service at (816) 462-0459 for radio quality questions or concerns. Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Can’t make it to our programming events? That’s okay! KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara has you covered with a step-by-step video guide to programming the Midland WR-120:

