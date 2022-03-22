Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Judge denies Fairfield teens’ request to exclude public and press from Thursday hearing

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has determined that the motion that the Fairfield teenagers accused of murdering their teacher have filed to exclude the public and press from Thursday’s hearing, will not pass.

The judge found that the defendants did not show a “substantial probability that irreparable damage” would occur to them having a fair trial by giving the public and press access to it.

The Court noted that both the Defendants’ plan to file motions to sever and motions to transfer venues would not be resisted by the State prosecution.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
Home of Lawerence Whittle. Winneshiek County crime scene in father/son murder
Winneshiek County man held on $1 million cash bond for father’s murder
Hunter Keasey
Dallas County man shot multiple times by homeowner after several burglary attempts
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully

Latest News

People who participate in the class will get to paint sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower.
Dubuque artists to fundraise for Ukraine children
Eastern Iowa Airport to use ARPA funding to complete ongoing terminal updates
Eastern Iowa Airport to use ARPA funding to complete ongoing terminal updates
Raja Chari (NASA)
Iowa astronaut set for spacewalk Wednesday morning
Grassley questions Supreme Court nominee
Breakdown of Grassley's questioning of Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson