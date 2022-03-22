Judge denies Fairfield teens’ request to exclude public and press from Thursday hearing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has determined that the motion that the Fairfield teenagers accused of murdering their teacher have filed to exclude the public and press from Thursday’s hearing, will not pass.

The judge found that the defendants did not show a “substantial probability that irreparable damage” would occur to them having a fair trial by giving the public and press access to it.

The Court noted that both the Defendants’ plan to file motions to sever and motions to transfer venues would not be resisted by the State prosecution.

