Iowa facing historically low home inventory

A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers throughout Iowa.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers across the state.

As of last month, a little more than 7,000 homes were for sale, nearly 14 percent less than the number available in February 2021.

The median sales price of homes in Iowa has also increased from 4.5 percent from last year.

Experts say fewer workers and supplies are all causing the historic lack of available houses.

They say that lack of construction hasn’t been able to keep up with the flood of buyers.

