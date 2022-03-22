Show You Care
Iowa City school district to approve resolution opposing Iowa’s transgender sports law

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board for the Iowa City Community School district is expected to approve a resolution on Tuesday that opposes Iowa’s new transgender sports law.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law earlier this month, that bans transgender women and girls from participating in school sports.

The law says only students who are female based on their birth certificate can play in girls sports. It applies to both high school and college athletes.

The district has expressed opposition to the bill, saying it has in place one of the most robust policies in the country to protect LGBTQ plus youth.

The school board will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m.

