Iowa astronaut set for spacewalk Wednesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa astronaut is set to exit the International Space Station on Wednesday.

NASA Flight Engineer Raja Chari from Iowa will join Matthias Maurer of Germany and go on a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk.

Their main objective is to install thermal system and electronics components on the outside of the space station.

Chari and Maurer are set to begin the walk around 7:50 am Central Time. Live NASA TV coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. Central Time on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

