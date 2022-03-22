Show You Care
Iowa astronaut set for spacewalk Wednesday morning

Raja Chari (NASA)
Raja Chari (NASA)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa astronaut is set to exit the International Space Station on Wednesday.

NASA Flight Engineer Raja Chari from Iowa will join Matthias Maurer of Germany and go on a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk.

Their main objective is to install thermal system and electronics components on the outside of the space station.

Chari and Maurer are set to begin the walk around 7:50 am Central Time. Live NASA TV coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. Central Time on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

