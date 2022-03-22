Show You Care
Hawkeyes Murray, Clark named 2022 Naismith Trophy finalists

Iowa Hawkeyes Keegan Murray and Caitlin Clark are up for more awards.
Iowa Hawkeyes Keegan Murray and Caitlin Clark are up for more awards.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes Keegan Murray and Caitlin Clark are up for more awards.

Murray and Clark have been named finalists for the 2022 men’s and women’s Naismith Trophy, respectively.

The award recognizes the most outstanding college basketball players.

Murray is one of four finalists for the men’s award. The other nominees are Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky.

Clark is a finalist for the women’s trophy. The other nominees are Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Elissa Cunane of NC State, and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.

The Hawkeyes athletes being nominated for their respective awards makes the university the only one to have both a men’s and women’s finalist this year.

Iowa has now had a finalist for the Naismith Trophy three seasons in a row, with Luka Garza being a finalist in 2020 and 2021. Garza won the award in 2021.

The men’s ceremony is set for April 3, in New Orleans. Fans can vote for Murray beginning Tuesday at naismithfanvote.com.

