Germany honors survivor of Nazi camps, 96, killed in Ukraine

Ukraine flags held during prayer vigil
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament has paid tribute to Boris Romanchenko, who survived several Nazi concentration camps during World War II but was killed last week during an attack in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. He was 96.

The Buchenwald concentration camp memorial said Romanchenko, who survived Buchenwald as well as camps at Peenemuende, Dora and Bergen-Belsen, was killed on Friday.

Romanchenko was vice president of the International Buchenwald-Dora Committee.

Opening a session of Germany’s parliament on Tuesday, the deputy speaker paid tribute to Romanchenko, who was taken to Germany as a forced laborer in 1942.

Lawmakers held a moment of silence in memory of him and other victims of the war.

