Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Flood protection system progressing in Cedar Rapids

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been almost 15 years since the flood in 2008, and Cedar Rapids is closer to protecting itself from another natural disaster. City leaders showed Congresswoman Ashley Hinson the progress on the flood control system Monday.

Rep. Hinson said it was important for her to see the progress in person because it could help her advocate for more funding. She said there is currently an $80 million dollar shortfall for the project.

Last year, the city of Cedar Rapids announced it would use a portion of the American Rescue Plan for the flood control project.

The city is also interested in using a portion of the federal infrastructure package to help fund flood control. That law passed in November and is officially called Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It’s a measure that Congresswoman Hinson voted against.

Despite the incomplete funds and the complexities of the project, Col. Jesse T. Curry with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is “confident” the project will be completed by the deadline of 2026.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County
A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
Home of Lawerence Whittle. Winneshiek County crime scene in father/son murder
Winneshiek County man held on $1 million cash bond for father’s murder
A crash occurred on Highway 218.
One killed in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County

Latest News

Bunker Hill opened for the season on Monday, March 21.
Dubuque’s Bunker Hill reopens for golf season with staffing shortages concerns
Bunker Hill opened for the season on Monday, March 21.
Golfing season underway at Bunker Hill
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully
Standoff in Northwest Cedar Rapids ends peacefully