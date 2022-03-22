Flood protection system progressing in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been almost 15 years since the flood in 2008, and Cedar Rapids is closer to protecting itself from another natural disaster. City leaders showed Congresswoman Ashley Hinson the progress on the flood control system Monday.

Rep. Hinson said it was important for her to see the progress in person because it could help her advocate for more funding. She said there is currently an $80 million dollar shortfall for the project.

Last year, the city of Cedar Rapids announced it would use a portion of the American Rescue Plan for the flood control project.

The city is also interested in using a portion of the federal infrastructure package to help fund flood control. That law passed in November and is officially called Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It’s a measure that Congresswoman Hinson voted against.

Despite the incomplete funds and the complexities of the project, Col. Jesse T. Curry with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is “confident” the project will be completed by the deadline of 2026.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.