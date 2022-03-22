Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

DCI completed an investigation into Tama County Jail over sexual misconduct allegation

By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team learned the Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation has completed an investigation into the Tama County Jail after it received an accusation of sexual misconduct by a county employee.

Ashlee Kieler, who is a spokesperson for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, said the office will make a decision to pursue charges related to the investigation soon. A spokesperson for the DCI said it couldn’t comment any further about the investigation until the attorney general’s decision, but said the employee no longer works for the county.

Dennis Kucera (R), who is the Tama County Sheriff and runs the county jail, said on the phone with i9 that an inmate is involved but couldn’t give us any more information. He said in an email he won’t comment on the investigation further because it would be a conflict of interest.

“It would be a conflict for me to investigate and interfere with DCI investigation within the Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Kucera said.

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office declined to fulfill our i9 Team’s open records requests for resignations at the county jail in 2022 citing an ongoing investigation by a law enforcement authority, which would seriously jeopardize the investigation if released.

Our KCRG-TV9 I9 Investigative Team found the jail refused to give inmates a COVID-19 vaccine in August 2021. Then, the Tama County Sheriff’s Office said it didn’t have medical staff on-site to give out vaccines.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County
A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
Home of Lawerence Whittle. Winneshiek County crime scene in father/son murder
Winneshiek County man held on $1 million cash bond for father’s murder
A crash occurred on Highway 218.
One killed in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County

Latest News

Auditor’s report finds possible conflict of interest, Shellsburg officials disagree
Auditor’s report finds possible conflict of interest, Shellsburg officials disagree
One domestic violence organization see an increase in people coming in for services.
‘It’s a significant increase in one year’ - Domestic violence programs see increase in people reaching out for help
Hunter Keasey
Dallas County man shot multiple times by homeowner after several burglary attempts
Feed Iowa First signs 20 year lease to help provide equitable land access for farming in Cedar...
Feed Iowa First signs 20 year lease to help provide equitable land access for farming in Cedar Rapids