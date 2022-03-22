Choose Local campaign aims to promote Iowan farmers and producers

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - When you look in the fridge or pantry, do you know really where the food comes from? That’s the central question in a new campaign encouraging Iowans to incorporate state-grown produce and livestock into their meals.

The ‘Choose Local’ campaign consists of 7 videos to help promote local food and other producers.

An Amana-based non-profit created the campaign. It’s called Iowa Valley Resource Conservation and Development.

They want Iowans to connect with hometown growers through things like farmers markets, ‘you pick’ opportunities, farm to table and more... filling their homes and pantries with Iowa-grown foods.

Jason Grimm, Executive Director for Iowa Valley RC&D said they want to let Iowans know about the many ways to support local... some they may not even think of.

”Just the diversity across Iowa. We’re not just talking about fruits and vegetables. We’re talking about meats. We’re talking about flowers, things that they can decorate their homes with. Things that they can do for social activities,” said Grimm.

Julia DeSpain, Creative Coordinator for Iowa RC&D said the campaign is also a way to look at new ways to support the community.

”As an Iowan it’s sometimes difficult to know outside of a farmers market how you can directly support farmers and producers and we’re giving you the resources to find those opportunities,” said DeSpain.

The campaign started in February and a new video will be released once a month until August. For more information you can visit their website here. You can also check out the first two videos out on their Facebook page.

