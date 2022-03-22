Auditor’s report finds possible conflict of interest, Shellsburg officials disagree

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand (D) released a report on Monday recommending the city of Shellsburg consult legal council after it found a possible conflict of interest.

According to the report, Shellsburg Mayor Lonnie Speckner’s insurance company received more than $20,000 in insurance payments not awarded through a competitive bid process. A claim the city of Shellsburg disagrees with and believes it has the documents to show it created a new fair process to remove those concerns.

Lonnie Speckner owns Speckner Insurance, which is located in Shellsburg. The Iowa State Auditor has released three separate reports over three years showing Speckner’s company receiving city dollars through a no-bid process. Those totals range from around $17,000 to $20,000.

Each report, like the one released on Monday, recommends the city “consult with legal counsel to determine the disposition of this matter” since the amount is over a certain amount.

Emails, which TV9 received from the city of Shellsburg, show the city was asked by a staff member in the auditor’s office to advertise for bids in a newspaper and ask the mayor to step out of the room while discussing the bids in February 2020. Another email shows the city worked with its attorney to create a more formal bid process in March 2020 and February 2021.

Documents show the city did once receive a bid from a different insurance company, which was cheaper than the insurance company owned by the Mayor. The difference was about $3,000.

Brian Reeves, who is a council member for the city, said in a written statement the city had better coverage under the more expensive plan. He declined an on-camera interview and wrote in an email the cheaper insurance was inadequate.

“The other insurances that were presented to us were very inadequate when it came to covering the city, Reeves wrote.” “As far as my vote for the insurance I voted the way I did based on the best coverage for the city.”

He said one example is the more expensive plan-covered tree removal.

Speckner said he’s frustrated the Auditor’s Office keeps “dinging” the city over the insurance it uses because the city is using a bidding process. He also said this isn’t a conflict of interest because somebody else gives his insurance company’s presentation to the city council along with him reclusing himself from the vote and leaving the room.

“I feel like they are unfair because there is no foundation for a conflict of interest,” Speckner said.

He said he believes his insurance company gets picked because it offers the best coverage for the price rather than him being a member of city council.

