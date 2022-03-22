Show You Care
Ankeny toddler goes home with new kidney after spending 15 months in the hospital

Staff members line the halls as Cooper Schmidt and his parents, Andrew and Mady Schmidt, leave...
Staff members line the halls as Cooper Schmidt and his parents, Andrew and Mady Schmidt, leave Cooper’s room as he is discharged on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Cooper, now 14 mos., was born with polycystic kidneys that were later removed, he received a kidney transplant in January, and is now going home for the first time.(Liz Martin | Liz Martin - Photographer - University of Iowa Health Care)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - 15-month-old Cooper Schmidt finally got to make his first trip home after spending his first 456 days on Earth at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

This will also be the first time that Cooper’s parents Andrew and Mady Schmit will have been home too. After Cooper was born with a serious kidney disorder, they found an apartment in Iowa City so they could be closer to their son.

“This will be new for all of us,” says Andrew. “This is something we’re all going to experience together.”

Cooper was born with Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease (ARPKD) and he was placed on dialysis immediately after birth. Cooper’s kidneys developed cysts and enlarged making them barely functional. Surgeons ended up removing both of his kidneys when they became so enlarged his lungs and liver and other organs were crowded out.

A living donor came forward and donated one of their kidneys to Cooper, we received his on February 7th, 2022.

“He’s going to be crawling any time now,” Mady says. “It’s been hard at the hospital because he just has his crib, but I can’t wait to see him on our carpet at home.”

Aditya Badheka, a pediatric critical care specialist and a member of Cooper’s care team also had this to say:

“Stories like Cooper’s are one of the reasons we do what we do. This is such a positive story that gives us all a bit more motivation to keep on doing what we’re doing.”

