Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Utah

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.

Fourteen-year-old Areli Arroyo Osuno has been missing from Magna, Utah, since Monday, March 21.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.

They are possibly headed towards Texas or Mexico in a Nissan Altima.

Areli has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.



She was last seen wearing a black shirt and denim jacket and denim pants. She was also seen carrying a large white bag.

If you have any information, please contact 385-468-9858 or 385-468-9838. The 24-hour line is 801-840-4000.

