Almost Famous buys Sac City popcorn company; names new CEO

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Almost Famous Popcorn Company has announced that it is expanding its footprint with the recent purchase of another popcorn company in Sac City.

Noble Popcorn was purchased by Almost Famous, increasing its operation from Cedar Rapids and Des Moines to Sac City.

With the purchase, Almost Famous has also announced a new CEO, Co-owner Sydney Rieckhoff. Rieckhoff recently graduated from Stanford University with a degree in International Relations.

“This acquisition will allow us to scale and will increase our ability to share delicious, gourmet popcorn across the state of Iowa. The acquisition demonstrates our commitment to expanding our product offerings to best meet the needs of our consumers. As a proud Iowan, I am excited for the job creation and economic impact that this next phase of expansion will bring,” said Sydney Rieckhoff, CEO & Co-Owner of Almost Famous Popcorn Company.

