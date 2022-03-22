751 pounds of food collected for food bank drive in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 26th, 2022, the “Finnin the Food Bank” food drive raised 751 pounds of food to help those struggling with food insecurity.

The generosity was raised through the efforts of the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Finnin family of dealerships to provide 625 meals to underserved community members in Dubuque through St. Stephen’s Food Bank.

“When I found out that supplying local food banks with resources was a passion for April Finnin, I knew that a partnership between our teams could really benefit the local community. To be able to host Finnin the Food Bank Night during one of our home games in conjunction with Finnin Ford and Finnin Kia was a great initiative for the Dubuque Fighting Saints,” said Robert Miller, the Fighting Saints’ President of Business Operations. “And our fans responded! When we saw over 600 meals provided for local Dubuque residents, it encourages us to do more for our community.”

St. Stephen’s Food Bank serves people in both Dubuque and Jackson Counties. Last year, the Food Bank distributed over 1,500,000 meals to those in the area.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of our fan base, and sponsors Finnin Ford and Finnin Kia, for their contributions to this night that made this a huge success,” said Casey Weitz, the Fighting Saints’ VP of Corporate Partnerships. “With life being turned upside down during the pandemic over the past few years and food banks becoming even more essential, we know how important this donation is to St. Stephen’s Food Bank and we hope that we provided them with a fully stocked center for Dubuque citizens in need that can come out and help fill their cabinets.”

“Thank you to everyone in our community who donated food to St. Stephen’s Food Bank for the Finnin the Food Bank Night,” said April Finnin-Rink, the President of Finnin Kia. “Together we did a great thing for our community. Way to go!”

