Wisconsin, Iowa State game ignites couple’s rivalry

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - March Madness began as a show of school spirit for one Green Bay couple, but a rivalry was born when their alma maters faced off against each other Sunday night.

Greg Sporer and Janelle Bailey watched round two of the NCAA Tournament game at Fiserv Forum.

Bailey wore an Iowa State crewneck while Sporer wore UW-Madison gear, representing their teams.

The two went to fulfill a promise they made.

Bailey explained, “When we meet in 2013, we continued to support each of our individual teams. We had said that if and when the Badgers ever played the Cyclones, we would go watch whatever it was and wherever it was.”

She said they’re typically supportive of each other’s teams, as long as the teams were not going head to head.

“This was really the first time where this came to fruition,” Bailey said.

Like Sporer, many Badger fans had touted their near-home court advantage, but in the end the stunning upset proved them wrong.

“[I’m] not particularly good, but we’ll be okay. Next year is another year,” Sporer said.

While Sporer waits for the next matchup against the Cyclones, the rivalry will be put on pause.

