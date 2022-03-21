Show You Care
Wartburg College announces next president

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wartburg College announced their 18th president, who will take over the leadership role on July 1st.

At an event Monday morning on campus, college officials and their board of regents announced Dr. Rebecca Neiduski as the next President.

She’s currently the dean of the School of Health Sciences at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina. Dr. Neiduski will also be the first female president in their 170 year history.

“My entire career has been built on the values of Wartburg’s mission statement,” said Neiduski. “Throughout my career, I have challenged and nurtured others to reach their greatest potential and provided leadership and service at universities, in the classroom, and around the world. Being raised as a Lutheran, by Lutheran school teachers, instilled in me a deep commitment to the integration of faith and learning.”

It comes as current President Darrel Colson announced late last year he would retire at the end of the academic year. Colson has been at the College in that position for nearly 13 years.

