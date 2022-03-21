Theatre Cedar Rapids to offer ‘pay what you can’ for summer camps

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The stage at Theatre Cedar Rapids will soon be filled with students exploring their creative talents, but this year they are hoping to build the confidence of more students.

“We’ve introduced a pay what you can model, we have a long-standing scholarship program. And as we examined the scholarship application in alignment with some of the diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that we’re taking, we realized that the application itself was a barrier to entry,” Katie Hallman, TCR executive director, said.

The new payment model opens up a world of art to students who may not otherwise be able to experience summer camp. In the early days of the registration process, TCR leaders said they have seen an overwhelming amount of support.

“When people are paying more or even full price, they’re acknowledging that we are doing what we can to fundraise and sponsor these programs for their students, but that they want to invest more in their communities,” Hallman said. “And it’s a really beautiful thing.”

TCR hopes to provide students with a one-of-a-kind opportunity they’ll remember long after their camp days. Hallman said registration for summer camp typically fills up quickly. She encourages those interested to sign up soon.

