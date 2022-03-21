Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Theatre Cedar Rapids to offer ‘pay what you can’ for summer camps

In tonight's Show You Care Spotlight, KCRG-TV9'S Caroline Reevie shows how one organization is trying to make summer camp possible for more kids.
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The stage at Theatre Cedar Rapids will soon be filled with students exploring their creative talents, but this year they are hoping to build the confidence of more students.

“We’ve introduced a pay what you can model, we have a long-standing scholarship program. And as we examined the scholarship application in alignment with some of the diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that we’re taking, we realized that the application itself was a barrier to entry,” Katie Hallman, TCR executive director, said.

The new payment model opens up a world of art to students who may not otherwise be able to experience summer camp. In the early days of the registration process, TCR leaders said they have seen an overwhelming amount of support.

“When people are paying more or even full price, they’re acknowledging that we are doing what we can to fundraise and sponsor these programs for their students, but that they want to invest more in their communities,” Hallman said. “And it’s a really beautiful thing.”

TCR hopes to provide students with a one-of-a-kind opportunity they’ll remember long after their camp days. Hallman said registration for summer camp typically fills up quickly. She encourages those interested to sign up soon.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids
At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area...
Woman in hospital after overnight personal injury accident in Linn County
Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
UIHC neurologist weighs in on permanent daylight saving
Mike Everding.
Fairbank police chief dies

Latest News

Memorial to Mike Everding outside of Fairbank City Hall.
Fairbank mayor remembers late police chief
Iowa rest area bathroom.
Adult changing tables mean more chances to travel for Iowans with some disabilities
Thomas Wells.
Arrest made after weapons incident in Cedar Falls
Fatal crash in Johnson County.
One person killed, two hurt in Sunday crash in Johnson County