Teenagers in Fairfield teacher murder case set to appear in court on Monday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Pre-trial hearings are set for Monday afternoon for two 16-year-old boys accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller are each charged with first-degree murder as adults.

Their hearing will address motions to ban the public and media from other hearings, set for 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday. In those hearings, both teenagers are asking to have their trials moved to juvenile court.

Police found Nohema Graber’s body in Chautauqua Park the same day her family reported her missing on November 3, 2021.

Monday’s hearing is set for 1 p.m. A motive for the murder has not been released. The trial for the boys is set for next month.

