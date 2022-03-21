Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Partnership to address industrial technology teacher shortage

Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University(UIU Facebook)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Upper Iowa University and Des Moines Area Community College are coming together in a new partnership, in an effort to address a shortage with industrial technology teachers.

In all, qualified students will complete 37-38 credits of DMACC’s CTE coursework, then another 10 semester hours in the manufacturing, energy and power, graphic communication, construction or transportation concentration. Plus, students will complete 47 core credits at UIU.

Once done, this will provide an initial teaching license for students in the area of 5-12 industrial technology.

“Industrial technology is a high-need teaching area and we would not be able to provide this teaching license without DMACC’s partnership,” said Dr. Billie Cowley, UIU dean of the Andres School of Education. “Both UIU and DMACC look forward to helping Iowa school districts continue to offer industrial technology courses to their students.”

“We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with Upper Iowa University and we look forward to helping UIU address Iowa’s teacher shortage in the industrial technology area,” added Dr. Jennifer Foster, DMACC’s dean of Industry and Technology.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County
Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids
A crash occurred on Highway 218.
One killed in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County