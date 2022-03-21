Partnership to address industrial technology teacher shortage

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Upper Iowa University and Des Moines Area Community College are coming together in a new partnership, in an effort to address a shortage with industrial technology teachers.

In all, qualified students will complete 37-38 credits of DMACC’s CTE coursework, then another 10 semester hours in the manufacturing, energy and power, graphic communication, construction or transportation concentration. Plus, students will complete 47 core credits at UIU.

Once done, this will provide an initial teaching license for students in the area of 5-12 industrial technology.

“Industrial technology is a high-need teaching area and we would not be able to provide this teaching license without DMACC’s partnership,” said Dr. Billie Cowley, UIU dean of the Andres School of Education. “Both UIU and DMACC look forward to helping Iowa school districts continue to offer industrial technology courses to their students.”

“We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with Upper Iowa University and we look forward to helping UIU address Iowa’s teacher shortage in the industrial technology area,” added Dr. Jennifer Foster, DMACC’s dean of Industry and Technology.

