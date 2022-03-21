No. 11 seed Iowa State advances to the Sweet 16 with a 54-48 win over Wisconsin
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Iowa State, with their second upset of the weekend, is moving on in the NCAA Men’s Tournament.
In front of a decidedly pro-Badger crowd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Cyclones took down the No. 3 seed 54-49.
Gabe Kalscheur dominated, scoring 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting.
The Cyclones held Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis to 17 points on just 4-of-14 from the field.
Iowa State heads to the United Center in Chicago for their first Sweet 16 since 2016.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.