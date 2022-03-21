Linn-Mar Schools name new elementary principals

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Community School District has announced two new elementary principals for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Theresa Kirkman will be the new principal for Westfield Elementary and Sara Hovden will become the new principal for Novak Elementary.

Kirman has been serving as an elementary school principal in the West Burlington School District since 2015. She holds a Master of Arts in Educational Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. Kirkman will replace Ed Rogers, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.

“I am extremely grateful and thrilled to be joining Linn-Mar and the team at Westfield Elementary. Having the opportunity to learn and lead in a district that has an abundant amount of pride and community support, talented/hardworking educators that clearly go above and beyond for kids, and a true “family feel” is so exciting for me professionally and personally. When I left the Linn-Mar main campus after interviewing with several staff members, I knew I wanted to be a Linn-Mar Lion! I cannot wait to meet the staff, students, and families at Westfield Elementary! Go Lions!” said Kirkman.

Hovden is currently the Associate Principal at Hazel Point Intermediate School. She’s been a part of the Linn-Mar family since 2014 when she taught art at Wilkins Elementary. She has a Master of Arts in Teaching and a Bachelor of Science in Art Education. She will replace Carol O’Donnell who is retiring at the end of the current school year.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to add to the rich history of Novak Elementary. During my time at Linn-Mar, I have been incredibly fortunate to learn from inspiring leaders, educators, and students; all of whom have had a profound impact on who I have become as a leader and learner. I strive to continue the legacy that Linn-Mar has established and look forward to building strong collaborative relationships with students, staff, and the community.” said Hovden.

The new principals will work with the current administrators in the coming months to allow for smooth transitions.

Hovden and Kirkman will officially begin their new positions on July 1st.

