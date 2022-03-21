Iowa State takes down Georgia 67-44 and advances to the Sweet 16

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Led by their trio of All-Big 12 performers, the Cyclone women closed out 2022 in Hilton Coliseum with a 67-44 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Lexi Donarski paced the game with 20 points, including four made three-pointers on nine attempts. Emily Ryan had 15 points and nine assists, breaking the school’s all-time assist record.

With the win, the third-seeded Cyclones are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010. They will take on 10 seed Creighton in Greensboro, North Carolina.

