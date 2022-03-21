Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State takes down Georgia 67-44 and advances to the Sweet 16

Led by their trio of All-Big 12 performers, the Cyclones closed out 2022 in Hilton Coliseum...
Led by their trio of All-Big 12 performers, the Cyclones closed out 2022 in Hilton Coliseum with a 67-44 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.(Iowa State University)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Led by their trio of All-Big 12 performers, the Cyclone women closed out 2022 in Hilton Coliseum with a 67-44 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Lexi Donarski paced the game with 20 points, including four made three-pointers on nine attempts. Emily Ryan had 15 points and nine assists, breaking the school’s all-time assist record.

With the win, the third-seeded Cyclones are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010. They will take on 10 seed Creighton in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids
At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area...
Woman in hospital after overnight personal injury accident in Linn County
Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
UIHC neurologist weighs in on permanent daylight saving
Mike Everding.
Fairbank police chief dies

Latest News

Iowa State, with their second upset of the weekend, is moving on in the NCAA Men’s Tournament.
No. 11 seed Iowa State advances to the Sweet 16 with a 54-48 win over Wisconsin
Iowa State women escape with 78-71 win over Arlington
Iowa State women escape with 78-71 win over UT Arlington
The University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrates their seeding in the NCAA tournament...
Cyclones, Hawkeyes to both play host in NCAA women’s tournament
The University of Iowa men's basketball team celebrates after winning the Big Ten Tournament...
Iowa, Iowa State earn NCAA men’s basketball tournament bids