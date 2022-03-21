Show You Care
Hawkeyes draw in third straight sell out crowd in NCAA second round

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the beautiful weather on Sunday, March Madness was alive and well in Iowa City as 14,382 fans packed inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena to support the Iowa women’s basketball team.

This marked the Hawkeyes’ third consecutive sold out game this season. Prior to the 2021-2022, season the last women’s basketball game to sell out was back in 1988.

Iowa fell to Creighton in a heartbreaker 64-62. The Hawkeyes finished the season 24-8 overall.

