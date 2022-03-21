Show You Care
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man

Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle(FREE TO USE)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 43-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a missing 74-year-old man.

This is according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Aaron Gary Whittle.

The sheriff’s office said it first received a report of Lawrence Paul Whittle missing on Saturday, March 19th.

It said the 74-year-old was last heard from around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18th.

An extensive search was done throughout Moe Park and the surrounding area on Friday by law enforcement, fire crews, emergency management and EMS.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation and it will not release any other information at this time.

