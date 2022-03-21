Show You Care
Fairbank mayor remembers late police chief

People in Fairbank are remembering the city's late Police Chief Mike Everding after died at the age of 59.
By Mollie Swayne
Mar. 20, 2022
FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - Citizens and colleagues of the late Fairbank police chief were remembering him on Sunday.

Chief Mike Everding died Saturday at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer. Mayor Mike Harter said Everding had been at the Fairbank Police Department for about two years.

”I think he was a pretty good guy,” Harter said. “I know he liked to fish and he’d go on fishing trips and always had a lot of fun doing those things, and did a good job for the city.”

Everding started his career in law enforcement back in 2004 as a reserve deputy with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. In 2005, he became a full-time deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, working there until 2017. He was a water patrol officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources before becoming Fairbank’s police chief.

A tribute to Everding was set up in front of Fairbank City Hall over the weekend: a police car with a flag and a wreath.

