Fairbank mayor remembers late police chief

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - Citizens and colleagues of the late Fairbank police chief were remembering him on Sunday.

Chief Mike Everding died Saturday at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer. Mayor Mike Harter said Everding had been at the Fairbank Police Department for about two years.

”I think he was a pretty good guy,” Harter said. “I know he liked to fish and he’d go on fishing trips and always had a lot of fun doing those things, and did a good job for the city.”

Everding started his career in law enforcement back in 2004 as a reserve deputy with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. In 2005, he became a full-time deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, working there until 2017. He was a water patrol officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources before becoming Fairbank’s police chief.

A tribute to Everding was set up in front of Fairbank City Hall over the weekend: a police car with a flag and a wreath.

