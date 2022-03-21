Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Domestic dispute leads to attempted murder charge in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A domestic violence call in Cedar rapids ended with what police say was a wife’s attempt to kill her husband.

Officers responded to a home on 18th Street Southeast around 8:00 pm on Sunday for a report of a domestic dispute with a possible shot fired.

Reports indicate that 36-year-old Chiquita Rollins fired a gun at her husband shortly after an argument the two were having. Investigators say she missed, and that her husband called the police after running away from the residence.

Rollins was charged with attempted murder, domestic abuse, assault, and intimidation with a weapon.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County
A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred on Highway 218.
One killed in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids

Latest News

One domestic violence organization see an increase in people coming in for services.
‘It’s a significant increase in one year’ - Domestic violence programs see increase in people reaching out for help
Hunter Keasey
Dallas County man shot multiple times by homeowner after several burglary attempts
Feed Iowa First signs 20 year lease to help provide equitable land access for farming in Cedar...
Feed Iowa First signs 20 year lease to help provide equitable land access for farming in Cedar Rapids
‘It’s a significant increase in one year’ - Domestic violence programs see increase in people reaching out for help