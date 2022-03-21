Domestic dispute leads to attempted murder charge in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A domestic violence call in Cedar rapids ended with what police say was a wife’s attempt to kill her husband.

Officers responded to a home on 18th Street Southeast around 8:00 pm on Sunday for a report of a domestic dispute with a possible shot fired.

Reports indicate that 36-year-old Chiquita Rollins fired a gun at her husband shortly after an argument the two were having. Investigators say she missed, and that her husband called the police after running away from the residence.

Rollins was charged with attempted murder, domestic abuse, assault, and intimidation with a weapon.

