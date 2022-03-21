Dallas County man shot multiple times by homeowner after several burglary attempts

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was called around 10:48 pm to the 19000 block of 123rd Place in Perry on a report of a shooting.

Dallas County and Perry officers responded and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds: 22-year-old Hunter Keasey. He was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance.

Investigators say Keasey attempted to enter the home by breaking through a ground floor window of the home, then tried to gain access by forcing himself through a rear-entry door.

“These acts caused fear to the homeowner for himself and his family, who were also inside the residence, to the extent the homeowner discharged a firearm to prevent entry into the home,” police wrote in court documents.

Keasey’s injuries are non-life-threatening. He is now being held in the Dallas County Jail with charges of third-degree burglary, simple assault, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.