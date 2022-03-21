Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dallas County man shot multiple times by homeowner after several burglary attempts

Hunter Keasey
Hunter Keasey(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was called around 10:48 pm to the 19000 block of 123rd Place in Perry on a report of a shooting.

Dallas County and Perry officers responded and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds: 22-year-old Hunter Keasey. He was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance.

Investigators say Keasey attempted to enter the home by breaking through a ground floor window of the home, then tried to gain access by forcing himself through a rear-entry door.

“These acts caused fear to the homeowner for himself and his family, who were also inside the residence, to the extent the homeowner discharged a firearm to prevent entry into the home,” police wrote in court documents.

Keasey’s injuries are non-life-threatening. He is now being held in the Dallas County Jail with charges of third-degree burglary, simple assault, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County
A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred on Highway 218.
One killed in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids

Latest News

One domestic violence organization see an increase in people coming in for services.
‘It’s a significant increase in one year’ - Domestic violence programs see increase in people reaching out for help
Feed Iowa First signs 20 year lease to help provide equitable land access for farming in Cedar...
Feed Iowa First signs 20 year lease to help provide equitable land access for farming in Cedar Rapids
‘It’s a significant increase in one year’ - Domestic violence programs see increase in people reaching out for help
Cedar Rapids woman arrested for attempted murder following domestic dispute
Domestic dispute leads to attempted murder charge in Cedar Rapids