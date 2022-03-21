Creighton upsets Iowa, Hawkeyes miss out on third straight Sweet 16

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This one stings for the Hawkeyes. Iowa transfer Lauren Jensen sealed the victory for Creighton sending the Bluejays to their first Sweet 16 with a 64-62 victory on Sunday. The Hawkeyes were outworked for three quarters, out-rebounded and were held to their lowest point total on the season.

“Honestly, I was just super excited. I honestly didn’t know if it was going to go in. It kind of rattled off the back rim there. It wasn’t super clean, but I’m just glad it fell,” said Jensen who had 19 points and 7 rebounds.

The Bluejays upset against the Hawkeyes snapped Iowa’s opportunity to make their third straight appearance in the next round. Iowa had a few good looks in the final seconds, but couldn’t get a shot to drop.

“I’ve shot a million hook shots in my life and that just happened to not go in. I think we run that play a lot. We needed to run that play and it’s just unfortunate that it didn’t go in,” explained Monika Czinano who led with 27 points.

The Hawkeyes shot just 37.5 percent on the day, which was their worst all season. In addition, Creighton held the nation’s leading scorer in Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 27. 4 points a game, to just 15.

“I missed some bunnies I usually make and sometimes that’s how basketball goes,” said Clark. “It’s disappointing, it stinks. yeah, I would have liked to get more calls. I could say that every game. Coach Bluder could say that every single game, our opponent could say that every single game. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses for how I played. Coming back and working harder than I ever have is really all I can do.”

Carver-Hawkeye Arena was rocking with over 14,000 fans who showed their loyalty to the black and gold and their frustration towards the officials at times. Head Coach Lisa Bluder expressed hers as well after the game.

“We average going to the free throw line 18 times, we go 8 tonight. We average 34 fouls being called in a game, 22 were called tonight. It’s pretty frustrating when an NCAA championship game is called completely different than the 30 games that prepared you for this point,” said Bluder.

Although the season ended earlier than expected, the Big Ten regular season and tournament champs are already thinking about their next chapter.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fuel to the fire for next year,” said Clark. “I think that’s really all you can use it as. Obviously, we’re frustrated, we’re disappointed, we’re sad, but we have our core coming back and that’s something bright to look forward to as well.”

