College, company team up for new school-to-work program

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two entities are coming together to provide high-demand training and employment opportunities for college students, getting them into electrical and mechanical maintenance.

Hawkeye Community College and John Deere are working on the School to Work Program. Students who are accepted into the program will earn an associates degree in Industrial Automation Technology, as well as get 1,000 hours in hands-on training with an internship at a manufacturing plant.

Students will then have an opportunity to be hired on full-time at John Deere.

People can learn more about this program with an informational meeting. It’s set for Wednesday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. It will be on the Hawkeye campus, at Tama Hall. That’s located at 1501 East Orange Road in Waterloo. People can also click here or call the Admissions Office at (319) 296-4000.

