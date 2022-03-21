Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Scammers are targeting people in Black Hawk County. That’s the warning from the Sheriff’s Office there.

On Monday they put out a statement, saying scammers are calling people in the county about missing a court date or missing jury duty. They say the scammers will even threaten to arrest some people, or solicit them to pay off the issue with gift cards from Amazon, Apple, apps or money transfers.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that no one will accept payments of gift cards or through apps in lieu of arrest, and to never give your personal information away over the phone.

