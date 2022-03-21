Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Scammers are targeting people in Black Hawk County. That’s the warning from the Sheriff’s Office there.

On Monday they put out a statement, saying scammers are calling people in the county about missing a court date or missing jury duty. They say the scammers will even threaten to arrest some people, or solicit them to pay off the issue with gift cards from Amazon, Apple, apps or money transfers.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that no one will accept payments of gift cards or through apps in lieu of arrest, and to never give your personal information away over the phone.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County
Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids
A crash occurred on Highway 218.
One killed in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County