Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Beneficial Rain Moves In

By Joe Winters
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Whittle mug shot
First-degree murder charges in death of missing Winneshiek County man
NHP is investigating a fatal crash near Stateline.
One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County
A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred on Highway 218.
One killed in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, March 21
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday, March 21, 2022
kcrg wx
70s this afternoon, then rain moves in tonight and tomorrow