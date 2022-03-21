Adult changing tables mean more chances to travel for Iowans with some disabilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A change is coming to Iowa that will make it easier for people with some disabilities, and their families, to travel.

Nancy Curtis Baker, from Polk County, said she has two people in her life that require adult-sized changing tables.

“My six-year-old son Charlie as well as my mom,” Baker said. “My mom is a six-time stroke survivor and full-time wheelchair user.”

Baker has been advocating for Iowa to install adult-sized changing tables in rest areas for years now. She and others were working to get a bill passed, but the pandemic upended their progress. However, she was eventually able to meet with Department of Transportation officials, share her family’s story, and department officials said they would install these tables, despite no law requiring them.

Baker said that, without these changing tables, taking care of loved ones is incredibly difficult. Access to an appropriate bathroom controls where her family goes and for how long.

“We have success toileting in our home or in our school, but when we leave our home we can’t stay anyplace for longer than an hour to two hours, because there’s no place to change Charlie,” Baker said.

Joy Harris also is a parent of someone who needs help going to the bathroom. Her daughter is 16 now and often has medical appointments out-of-state. That means long car rides, with long pit stops.

“In the winter, we have a couple car washes where we drive into the car wash, unload the van, take Grace out of her wheelchair, put her in the back, take care of what we needed to take care of, back in her wheelchair, put all the stuff back in the van,” Harris said. “In the summers, it’s a tent at a rest stop or a blanket held up strategically so we can have privacy.”

Iowa now has its first rest area with a height-adjustable adult-size changing table. The rest area is on Interstate 80 near Victor in Iowa County. The rest stop was first constructed in 1967 and the new building opened recently. The Iowa DOT converted the existing family bathroom to accommodate the adjustable table that can be folded up against the wall when not in use.

Baker said the Iowa DOT plans to install more adult changing tables in rest stops across the state over the coming years.

